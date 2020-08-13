England

Lightning pictures: Spectacular storms light up England skies

  • 13 August 2020
Liverpool Image copyright @Kelisphotogra1
Image caption Lightning strikes over the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool

Spectacular thunderstorms have continued to hit parts of the UK, lighting up the skies overnight.

Torrential downpours also brought road closures and widespread flooding across parts of the West Midlands, in particular.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for more thunderstorms covering most of the UK which stretches into next week.

Below is a selection of some of the most spectacular photos shared with BBC News of the lightning across England on Wednesday night.

Ellesmere Image copyright Stewart
Image caption Lightning pictured at Ellesmere, Shropshire
Bromborough Image copyright Chris
Image caption The storm lit up the skies above Bromborough, on The Wirral
Stoke-on-Trent Image copyright Greg
Image caption Lightning pierces the sky in Stoke-on-Trent
Telford Image copyright Raj's Range
Image caption Several roads remain closed in and around Telford after flash flooding
Liverpool Image copyright Paul Madden Photography
Image caption The storm passed over the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool
Sutton Coldfield Image copyright Gazza64
Image caption Lightning strike captured in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
Ashbourne Image copyright @TattooedDawny
Image caption The storm lit up the sky above Ashbourne in Derbyshire
Clifton Suspension Bridge Image copyright Photo_inspire_hub
Image caption Lightning was captured over the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

All photographs subject to copyright.

