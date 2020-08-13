Lightning pictures: Spectacular storms light up England skies
Spectacular thunderstorms have continued to hit parts of the UK, lighting up the skies overnight.
Torrential downpours also brought road closures and widespread flooding across parts of the West Midlands, in particular.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for more thunderstorms covering most of the UK which stretches into next week.
Below is a selection of some of the most spectacular photos shared with BBC News of the lightning across England on Wednesday night.
All photographs subject to copyright.