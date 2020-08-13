Image copyright @Kelisphotogra1 Image caption Lightning strikes over the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool

Spectacular thunderstorms have continued to hit parts of the UK, lighting up the skies overnight.

Torrential downpours also brought road closures and widespread flooding across parts of the West Midlands, in particular.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for more thunderstorms covering most of the UK which stretches into next week.

Below is a selection of some of the most spectacular photos shared with BBC News of the lightning across England on Wednesday night.

Image copyright Stewart Image caption Lightning pictured at Ellesmere, Shropshire

Image copyright Chris Image caption The storm lit up the skies above Bromborough, on The Wirral

Image copyright Greg Image caption Lightning pierces the sky in Stoke-on-Trent

Image copyright Raj's Range Image caption Several roads remain closed in and around Telford after flash flooding

Image copyright Paul Madden Photography Image caption The storm passed over the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool

Image copyright Gazza64 Image caption Lightning strike captured in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Image copyright @TattooedDawny Image caption The storm lit up the sky above Ashbourne in Derbyshire

Image copyright Photo_inspire_hub Image caption Lightning was captured over the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

