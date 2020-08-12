Image caption A gathering at Greatstone beach on Sunday ended in violence

A crackdown on unauthorised events has been pledged by a council after a planned beach party on Camber Sands.

Folkestone council tweeted it was working with police in Kent and Sussex to stop unsanctioned events - while the organiser of Lime on D'Beach claimed he had permission from Rother council.

Wayne Giddings said he had arranged a party for 10 on Sunday. It comes days after another party ended in violence.

Rother council has not yet commented to the BBC.

Details posted online for the Camber event promised DJs and a menu and asked people to pre-order food.

Mr Giddings, 52, from London, said he planned the event because he could not celebrate his birthday during lockdown and the £7 tickets only covered catering costs and eight people had confirmed.

However, the details were posted on a website for GTE Entertainment which claims to promote, host and organise events including parties.

On Sunday, an unauthorised party on Greatstone beach in New Romney, Kent, ended in a fight and a major cleanup after waste was left strewn over the sand.

Kallum Fevrier, 29, of Mostyn Road, Stockwell, has been charged with dangerous driving and causing actual bodily harm and remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court next month.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Camber Sands is known for its sandy beach and stretches from Rye in Sussex to the Kent border

Folkestone council posted on Twitter that it had seen social media posts about an event planned for Camber Sands on Sunday and its officers were working closely with police "to ensure all possible steps are taken to prevent unauthorised events from happening in our district".

Kent Police said it was working with neighbouring forces and local authorities to "ensure a robust stance is taken against those planning large gatherings".

Folkestone and Hythe MP Damian Collins said such events "shouldn't be planned in the first place", adding that social media platforms "need to be more careful of what they allow users to organise and promote".