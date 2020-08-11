Image copyright GNAAS Image caption The Dauphin N3+ will make a "massive difference" for patients across the north, the charity says

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has begun operating out of its new base with a faster and more powerful helicopter.

The charity's admin staff moved into the premises at Eaglescliffe last year, but its aircraft continued to operate from Teesside International Airport.

Pilots, doctors and paramedics have also now relocated to the new centre.

To coincide with the move, it has taken delivery of a new helicopter which it says will help save more lives.

Gordon Ingram, operations manager at the GNAAS, described the Dauphin N3+ as "one of the fastest, if not the fastest air ambulance in the UK".

"It's got more performance, this definitely takes us to the next step", he says.

"Our region goes from the east coast to the west coast, from the Scottish Border to North Yorkshire, so this gives us the performance, the reliability, the speed and the effectiveness to bring critical care to the patients of the north.

"It will make a massive difference."

Image copyright GNAAS Image caption The team operated its final shift at Teesside International Airport on Monday evening

GNAAS, which operates three helicopters covering the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire, was founded in 2010.