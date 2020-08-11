Image copyright James Bird Image caption Lightning photographed above Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow-in-Furness

Skies across England were lit up by lightning as thunderstorms hit overnight following the heatwave.

More storms are forecast for the rest of the week with lightning and torrential downpours predicted for many.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering most of the UK which stretches until Thursday evening.

Image copyright Gary McKeating Image caption A lightning strike near the coast in Whitehaven

Image copyright Hollie Degnan Image caption West Shore Beach in Walney, Barrow in Furness at 21:00 BST on Monday

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Lightning in Stoke-on-Trent captured by BBC Weather Watcher Greg

