In pictures: Spectacular storms light up England skies

  • 11 August 2020
Lightning above Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow-in-Furness Image copyright James Bird
Image caption Lightning photographed above Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow-in-Furness

Skies across England were lit up by lightning as thunderstorms hit overnight following the heatwave.

More storms are forecast for the rest of the week with lightning and torrential downpours predicted for many.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering most of the UK which stretches until Thursday evening.

Image copyright Gary McKeating
Image caption A lightning strike near the coast in Whitehaven
Image copyright Hollie Degnan
Image caption West Shore Beach in Walney, Barrow in Furness at 21:00 BST on Monday
Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Lightning in Stoke-on-Trent captured by BBC Weather Watcher Greg

