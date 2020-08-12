Image copyright NATIONAL GALLERY Image caption Sarah Siddons's portrait was painted by Thomas Gainsborough, among many others artists

An 18th Century actress, described by one biographer as the "greatest female performer" in English theatre history, has been honoured with a blue plaque.

Sarah Siddons began her career in Worcester, becoming famous for her portrayal of Lady Macbeth.

Her own life had its share of tragedy as she outlived five of her seven children.

The new plaque, at the site of her first performance, follows a campaign by local history groups.

It is set to be unveiled on Wednesday afternoon.

Born in Brecon, the daughter of an actor and theatre manager, she "belonged to a family of strolling players", according to Miriam Harvey, from the history tour group Worcester Walks.

Her first performances came at the age of 12 while at school. With no theatre in Worcester at the time, her first play took place in a barn behind a pub.

Image caption Sarah Siddons's first theatrical venue was a pub - today the building is used as a coffee shop

After earning acclaim for touring productions, at 20 she made her debut at London's Drury Lane Theatre.

Spectators are reported to have admired her acting for its emotional intensity. After seeing her play the role of Lady Macbeth, theatre critic William Hazlitt described her as "tragedy personified".

Professor Robert Shaughnessy, from the University of Surrey, writing in the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, said she had since come to be regarded as "the greatest female performer in English theatrical history".

After her death, in 1876 Sarah Siddons became the first woman to have a blue plaque erected in her honour in London, English Heritage said, although the original no longer survives.

As part of a campaign to better recognise local historical figures, a blue plaque has now been unveiled in Worcester.

"It isn't just Sarah Siddons. I think there are many local characters who Worcester citizens know nothing about" said Ms Harvey.

