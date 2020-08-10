Image caption The migrants were filmed by the BBC bailing out their boat with a plastic container on Monday

Using Royal Navy ships to help stop migrants crossing the English Channel is "dangerous" and "won't change anything", a Calais politician said.

On Saturday the Home Office said it had asked defence chiefs for help to make crossings in small boats "unviable".

More migrants in a boat were picked up by Border Force officials on Monday morning, the BBC's Simon Jones said.

More than 4,000 people have successfully crossed the Channel from France in small boats so far this year.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, the National Assembly member for Calais, told the BBC: "What is the British navy going to do if it sees a small boat? Is it going to shoot the boat? Is it going to enter French waters?

"It's a political measure to show some kind of muscle but technically speaking it won't change anything."

He said the French authorities needed to monitor about 300 miles of coastline if they were to stop migrants launching small boats from French shores.

"We are already trying to whatever we can. We can't have a camera and police officer every 10 metres."

UK immigration minister Chris Philp is due to go to Paris this week to demand stronger measures from French authorities.

He said he wanted to make the route "completely unviable" so migrants "will have no incentive to come to northern France or attempt the crossing in the first place".

He said he also wanted to "return as many migrants who have arrived as possible", adding there were "returns flights planned in the coming days".

More than 700 people were intercepted crossing the English Channel last week, including 235 - the record for a single day - on Thursday.

