England

Weather: Sunny scenes as England sizzles in heatwave

  • 7 August 2020
Families soaked up the sun on Sandbanks beach in Poole, Dorset
These sunny scenes show how people across England are enjoying what could be one of the hottest days of the year.

Many headed to the beach as forecasters predicted temperatures could reach a sizzling 36C in south-east England.

Further inland, those with that Friday feeling stripped off to sunbathe in parks or cooled down in fountains and open air pools.

And the good news is the sunshine is expected to stretch out over the weekend for much of the UK, according to the Met Office.

Sunbathers Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Seagulls watch over sunbathers near the remains of Brighton West Pier
Man in underwear Image copyright EPA/Neil Hall
Image caption A man stripped down to his pants to soak up the sun in St James' Park in London
A family take a dip in the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London Image copyright EPA/Neil Hall
Image caption A family take a dip in the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London
A man jumps off a groyne into the sea as they enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset Image copyright PA/Andrew Matthews
Image caption A man jumps off a groyne into the sea as they enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset
Crowds flocked to Bournemouth beach in Dorset Image copyright PA/Andrew Matthews
Image caption Crowds flocked to Bournemouth beach in Dorset
Swimmers enjoy the pool at Woodgreen Leisure Centre, Oxfordshire Image copyright PA/Jacob King
Image caption Swimmers took a dip at Woodgreen Leisure Centre, Oxfordshire
Pleasure boats make their way along the River Ant at Ludham Bridge on the Norfolk Broads Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens
Image caption Pleasure boats make their way along the River Ant at Ludham Bridge on the Norfolk Broads
Children enjoyed donkey rides on Skegness beach Image copyright PA/Mike Egerton
Image caption Children enjoyed donkey rides on Skegness beach

By Jennifer Meierhans

