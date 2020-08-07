Image caption Families soaked up the sun on Sandbanks beach in Poole, Dorset

These sunny scenes show how people across England are enjoying what could be one of the hottest days of the year.

Many headed to the beach as forecasters predicted temperatures could reach a sizzling 36C in south-east England.

Further inland, those with that Friday feeling stripped off to sunbathe in parks or cooled down in fountains and open air pools.

And the good news is the sunshine is expected to stretch out over the weekend for much of the UK, according to the Met Office.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Seagulls watch over sunbathers near the remains of Brighton West Pier

Image copyright EPA/Neil Hall Image caption A man stripped down to his pants to soak up the sun in St James' Park in London

Image copyright EPA/Neil Hall Image caption A family take a dip in the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London

Image copyright PA/Andrew Matthews Image caption A man jumps off a groyne into the sea as they enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset

Image copyright PA/Andrew Matthews Image caption Crowds flocked to Bournemouth beach in Dorset

Image copyright PA/Jacob King Image caption Swimmers took a dip at Woodgreen Leisure Centre, Oxfordshire

Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens Image caption Pleasure boats make their way along the River Ant at Ludham Bridge on the Norfolk Broads

Image copyright PA/Mike Egerton Image caption Children enjoyed donkey rides on Skegness beach

By Jennifer Meierhans