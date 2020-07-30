Image copyright Squire family Image caption Libby Squire disappeared after leaving a Hull nightclub in February 2019

The mother of Libby Squire has thanked strangers for their support and comfort over her daughter's death.

The 21-year-old, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, disappeared after a night out in Hull on 1 February 2019.

Her body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks later. A man is due to stand trial charged with her rape and murder.

Libby's mother, Lisa, said she was "really grateful" for the "continued" public support and love.

A memorial bench is due to be installed on Friday at the site where she was last seen 18 months ago, replacing an existing bench, which is being removed on Thursday.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Libby Squire's mother Lisa said the pain of losing her daughter "never goes away"

Speaking to the Hull Community Church, which has organised the memorial, Mrs Squire thanked the public for the support and the "lovely tribute to Libby".

"The pain never goes away," she said.

"We are getting through slowly. Some days are good and some days are bad.

"To know that everyone was behind us and behind the police trying to find her was amazing.

"That really has helped - strangers reaching out to you."

Image caption The existing bench, on Beverley Road, near where Ms Squire lived on Wellesley Avenue in Hull, is being removed and replaced with a memorial

Mrs Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said her daughter was "still very much part of our family".

"She never fails to put a smile on our faces when we think about her or remember her.

"It's like she's still here.

"Obviously we miss her."

The University of Hull philosophy student was seen just after midnight at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street, near her home on Wellesley Avenue, in Hull.

Following extensive searches involving hundreds of police officers, specialists, dog handlers and the public, she was discovered close to Spurn Point on 20 March 2019.

The trial of Polish national Pawel Relowicz, 26, was due to start in June but has been moved to a later date because of the coronavirus outbreak.

