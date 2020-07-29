Image copyright NCA/Metropolitan Police Image caption Ervis Hoxha and Michael Middleton were each jailed for over three years

Two drug dealers caught with £700,000-worth of cocaine have been jailed .

Michael Middleton, 41, and Ervis Hoxha, 31, were caught exchanging 7kg of the drug in a sting in London in March, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

At Isleworth Crown Court, Middleton, of Rochford Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for three years and five months.

Hoxha, of Macaulay Square, Clapham, was jailed for three years and nine months. Both admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Image copyright NCA Image caption Officers swooped in as Hoxha handed over 7kg of cocaine

The NCA said Middleton drove to the UK on 12 March using the Eurotunnel from Calais, before getting into Hoxha's car with a rucksack filled with cocaine in Heston, west London.

Metropolitan Police officers who had been watching then swooped in to arrest the pair.

Officers seized £7,000 in cash from Hoxha's car, while a further £1,500 in cash was found at his home.