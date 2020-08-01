Image copyright George Scott Image caption The families of staff and volunteers took the place of passengers as the heritage line tested its Covid-19 operating proceedures

A heritage railway is reopening after more than four months of closure due to coronavirus.

The Severn Valley Railway has been losing about £500,000 a month due to the closure.

On the services, starting on Saturday, passenger groups will have separate compartments to enable social distancing.

Its general manager said resuming services would help "break even" rather than making a profit.

Helen Smith said the closure due to the pandemic had had a "devastating impact on our finances".

Image caption Passenger groups of up to six will have their own compartment, to allow for social distancing

About £800,000 has been raised through an emergency appeal to support the railway during its closure.

"Once we get to September we are hoping to move back to more than a normal service," she said.

"This just gets us up and running and it gets the volunteers back to the railway."

Image caption Volunteers, like driver Gary Townley, were back on the line on Monday ahead of the reopening

Two trains will depart from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, and one from Bridgnorth, Shropshire each morning, taking passengers the full 16 miles length of the line and back.

The railway was running trains on Monday, ahead of reopening, in order to test its Covid-secure operation and cleaning regimes.

After so long away from the engines, driver Gary Townley said: "It feels really funny just feeling the beat of the engine and everything.

"You think 'Wow, this is great to be back'."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.