Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Phil Wilson was riding his motorbike in the Yorkshire Dales when he crashed

The family of motorcyclist who died in a crash while riding in the Yorkshire Dales has paid tribute to a "devoted husband and father".

Phil Wilson, from Chester-le-Street, County Durham, came off his motorbike on the B6160, about a mile north of Kilnsey, at around 12:50 BST on Sunday.

The 52-year-old's motorbike hit a wall and he died at the scene.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

His family has released a statement paying tribute tribute to him, and thanking those who came to help.

"As a family our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same," they said.

"It was not his time to go and we just keep wishing it was all a bad dream."

His wife Karen added: "He was the happiest of souls, I am truly heartbroken.

"I want to say thank you to the kind people who tried in vain to help him, but if anyone else can help with any more info I will be grateful.

"I'm numb. You never think these things are going to happen to you."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any dashcam footage taken in the area at the time, to contact them.