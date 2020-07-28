Image copyright Luton Town Image caption Peter Kioso (pictured right) joined Luton Town in January from Hartlepool United

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a Luton Town player was targeted with racist abuse on Instagram.

The teenager was held after Peter Kioso, 21, was abused during live celebrations in the changing room after the club secured Championship status by beating Blackburn, last Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said the boy had been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Luton said the abuse of the full back was a "mindless act" and "shameful".

Kioso recently made his debut for the club after joining from Hartlepool United in January.

Police said the boy had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

'Diversity and inclusion'

On its website, the club said: "All at Luton Town are appalled that discriminatory comments can be directed towards anyone in this day and age.

"We are especially upset for one of our young players, Peter Kioso, who has been subject to shameful abuse this week - a week when he has made his club and league debut and rightly celebrated his role in helping us survive in the Championship.

"As a club and a town which celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion, we firmly stand behind Peter and all of our minority players and staff regardless of their skin tone, ethnicity or religion.

"We have been helping the police with enquiries to bring the perpetrator of this mindless act to account."

Writing on Twitter, Kioso, said: "This happened on Wednesday night after the boys and I were celebrating such a big thing that we did and I was not going to let that ruin the moment but now that everything has calmed down I feel like I shed light on it to let everyone know how things still are in 2020."