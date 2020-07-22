Immunity rule changed in wake of Harry Dunn death
The UK and the US have agreed to amend an "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.
A court hearing last month heard the "secret agreement" permitted Ms Sacoolas to return to America after the 19-year-old's death last August.
He was killed in a crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire.
Speaking to the Press Association (PA), Harry's mother Charlotte Charles said the change was a "huge step forward".