Immunity rule changed in wake of Harry Dunn death

Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The UK and the US have agreed to amend an "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

A court hearing last month heard the "secret agreement" permitted Ms Sacoolas to return to America after the 19-year-old's death last August.

He was killed in a crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire.

Speaking to the Press Association (PA), Harry's mother Charlotte Charles said the change was a "huge step forward".