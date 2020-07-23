Image caption Nik Peasegood, from Leeds Women's Aid, said lockdown had made violent relationships even worse

A domestic abuse charity says demand for help from victims "has gone through the roof" as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Leeds Women's Refugee said referrals had risen by 60% because lockdown had made violent relationships worse.

It comes as police figures reveal a sharp rise in domestic abuse incidents and arrests across Yorkshire in April.

South Yorkshire Police said it was continuing to see an increase as restrictions were being eased.

Nik Peasegood, chief executive officer of Leeds Women's Aid, said the number of staff on the helpline had doubled to deal with demand.

"Beginning of lockdown, calls plummeted because when you're locked down with your abuser you're not likely to be able to get to a telephone.

"As things started to ease, they've drastically increased."

Image copyright Asha Iqbal Image caption Asha Iqbal tried to escape her abusive relationships several times

Asha Iqbal provides care packages for women given refuge by the charity after suffering domestic abuse herself.

She said: "It's scary knowing victims will be stuck with perpetrators at home.

"I know how it feels because I was socially isolated."

Figures show there were 8,517 domestic abuse incidents reported in April to the North, West and South Yorkshire police forces compared to 7,693 for the same period last year.

In addition, more than 2,500 domestic abuse arrests were made in the same month - nearly a third more than the previous April.

In South Yorkshire, the number of domestic abuse arrests in April has risen by 50% compared to the same month in 2019.

Supt Shelley Hemsley, the force's lead for domestic abuse, said measures had been brought in during the lockdown to make it easier for people to report domestic abuse.

She said there had been 250 contacts made to police via an online reporting method as opposed to having to use the telephone, which could be harder for victims.

