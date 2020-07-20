Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Mawes' peace and quiet was described as a "crucial" factor for topping the survey

Tourism in two areas named as the best seaside towns "to avoid crowds" needs a balance between welcoming visitors and dealing with coronavirus, locals say.

St Mawes in Cornwall and Dartmouth in Devon topped the UK-wide poll held by consumer group Which?.

There was "increasing concern" from residents and businesses about social distancing, St Mawes council said.

Community organisations said dealing with both was "difficult", but businesses needed to have customers.

Which? said its poll looked at more than 100 areas rated by visitors for value, scenery, and "crucially for 2020, peace and quiet".

Two hotels in St Mawes told the BBC they were "extremely busy" with queries, with some attributed to the survey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Businesses in Dartmouth have been reinventing themselves and sharing facilities to help social distancing

Phil Salter, vice chairman of St Just in Roseland Parish Council for St Mawes, said it was a "lovely accolade" and the village had "done as much as we can" to allow social distancing.

But he added that, despite signs and restrictions in shops, some still "acted as if [coronavirus] doesn't concern them".

He said: "We don't want to put off the visitors - it has been a long struggle for some business - but people need to be aware."

Some shielding from Covid-19 in the South West have already said they felt "terrified" about their safety because of visitors.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Mawes' council said there was "increasing concern" by residents and businesses over social distancing

In Devon, Lisa Chandler, of the Dartmouth Regatta Committee, said there was still concern, but "difficult" decisions were needed as the "town needs the tourism".

The 2020 Dartmouth Royal Regatta was cancelled in May.

She said: "Balance is key. You can't have a thriving town without visitors and businesses.

"Lots of them here have reinvented, such as bars sharing seating areas with eateries.

"Everyone needs to work together to make the most of what they've got."