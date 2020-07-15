Image copyright Google Image caption Buzz Bingo's Derby city centre site will stay open but a second in the city will close

A bingo chain has announced the permanent closure of 26 sites, putting 573 jobs at risk.

Nottingham-based Buzz Bingo said it had taken the decision due to an "unsustainable operating environment for the foreseeable future".

Its remaining 91 halls will continue to trade when they reopen from 6 August.

Chief executive Chris Matthews said a restructure would ensure those clubs were able to adapt to new safety measures and lower customer numbers.

Buzz Bingo closed its sites on March 21 due to the Government-mandated lockdown and furloughed the majority of its staff.

'Ongoing, challenging environment'

The company, which employs about 3,400 people, said it would "take time" for footfall at sites to reach pre-virus levels due to social distancing measures and weaker customer confidence.

Mr Matthews said: "The ongoing pandemic has had far-reaching consequences for the entire leisure and hospitality sector and an immediate and significant impact on our business."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some bingo halls have started reopening since lockdown measures eased earlier this month

A restructure of its retail portfolio is planned "to ensure we are well positioned for a return to growth, while adapting to the ongoing, challenging environment as we start to reopen the majority of our clubs", he added.

Buzz Bingo halls formerly operated as Gala Bingo clubs, while the Gala brand continues to operate online.

The Buzz Bingo online business will continue to trade as usual.

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation (BPF), said: "These situations are never easy, particularly now for the retail, hospitality and leisure businesses on our high streets at the sharp end of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The 26 sites earmarked for closure are:

Banbury

Boston

Bournemouth

Bridlington

Carlisle

Chatham

Chorley

Cramlington

Derby Foresters

Edinburgh Westerhailes

Harpurhey

Hereford

Kilmarnock

Milton Keynes

Oxford Kassam

Salford

Salisbury

Southampton Antelope Park

Stockland Green

Tamworth

Wednesbury

Weymouth

Wigan Robin Park

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Wythenshawe

