Image copyright AFP Image caption Streets were turned into rivers as water poured through the Calder Valley during Storm Ciara in February 2020

Parts of England prone to flooding are set to benefit from a £170m government cash pot to better protect homes, businesses and jobs.

The funding would kick-start "shovel-ready" flood defence projects in 22 at-risk areas, the government said.

More than half the funds will go to schemes in Yorkshire and Suffolk.

However, Rachel Jones, a shop owner in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, said she had "very little" confidence the money would make a difference.

The town, which sits in the Calder Valley, was badly flooded in 2012, 2015 and February this year.

As part of the government package, it will receive £12m which the government said would increase protection for some 1,000 businesses.

'Not before time'

Ms Jones, who owns a "zero waste" shop in the town, said her business had been badly hit by flooding despite having 4ft shutters on the front of her shop.

She said: "I think it's all right to build walls to stop the water coming in, but you need to have a look at what's going on on the tops [of the hills], and you need to change the environment."

Andrew Entwistle, one of the town's flood wardens, said the government money was coming "not before time".

He added: "You can feel the tension every time there's an alert. It's palpable.

"I feel for the traders here. This is their livelihood, their dream and it's wrecked every time."

He said along with the money, more "integrated work" was needed including natural flood management.

Where is the government funding going?

Lowestoft, Suffolk - £43.5m

Severn Valley - £35.4m

Leeds - £21m

Sheffield Upper Don Valley and the Upper Don catchment- £16m

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire - £12m

Derby - £10m

Team Valley, Gateshead - £6m

Lowdham, Nottinghamshire - £5m

Benacre and Kessingland, Suffolk - £3.3m

Bude, Cornwall - £2.1m

Brighton Marina to River Adur, Sussex - £2m

Padiham, Lancashire - £2m

Caton Road, Lancaster - £1.4m

Hexham, Northumberland - £1m

Peak District - £960,000

East Cowes, Isle of Wight - £500,000

Falmouth, Cornwall - £500,000

Penketh and Whittle Brooks, Warrington - £480,000

Ponteland, Northumberland - £450,000

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, £21m of the funding will go towards phase two of the Leeds flood alleviation scheme, protecting more than 370 businesses and enabling the development of the land for homes and jobs.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Many businesses were not insured, leaving them facing huge financial costs after flooding in Hebden Bridge in 2015

It comes after months of lobbying by local leaders for government to give better protection to avoid a repeat of the devastating 2015 Boxing Day floods, which damaged more than 2,600 homes and 700 businesses in the city.

MP Rachel Reeves welcomed the investment after five years of government "dragging their feet".

'Protecting homes'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism for his handling of flooding during a visit to affected communities in Yorkshire last December.

Speaking of the funding, he said it would "protect hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and livelihoods" across the country.

Elsewhere, £35m has been earmarked to manage flood risk in the Severn Valley.

Funding of almost £43.5m will deliver a tidal barrier and flood walls in Lowestoft and the Suffolk coast to protect key infrastructure and businesses, and support offshore energy and tourism.