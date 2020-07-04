Image caption As the day wore on crowds gathered outside pubs and bars in London's Soho

Pubs, cinemas and hairdressers have reopened as lockdown restrictions are eased across England - but how have people adjusted to the latest "new normal"?

The Rush Hair salon on Deansgate in Manchester city centre opened its doors at 09:00 BST to welcome customers for the first time in more than three months.

While staff were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and shields divided each hair-cutting station, it was much like business as usual, according to the BBC's Lauren Hirst.

Salon manager Abbie Denton told her: "It feels like you're starting a new job with all the new changes but it's just great to be back."

Image caption Abbie Denton said Rush Hair's staff were "raring to go"

The salon was fully booked and Ms Denton, who has worked at Rush Hair for eight years, said she was happy to be back doing what she loves.

"We had a full training day yesterday where we went through everything about the PPE and health and safety and we had a Zoom call with the CEO this morning, which was all about team building and got everything raring to go," she said.

BBC presenter Ben Tavener joined the first customers entering Pall Mall Barbers for a haircut near London's Trafalgar Square.

He said: "The experience ultimately wasn't that bad - a little fiddly when cutting around my ears as I had to hold the mask in place for a few seconds without the elastic bands.

"But a small price to pay to end three months of 'lockdown hair'.

"One of the barbers - Michael Barby - has had to shave off his prized beard, as it won't fit under his face mask. Four years of growth gone in a snip.

"But he's glad to be back at the grindstone. And his 'beard off' raised over £2,000 for charity."

Image caption Barber Michael Barby had to shave off his prized beard, as it won't fit under his protective face mask

In the afternoon, punters outside Dukes 92 - a bar and restaurant in the centre of Castlefield, Manchester - were in good spirits

Operations director Lucy McCarthy said: "It's been pretty stressful trying to open with all the changes but so far so good.

"We are just really excited to be open."

Image caption A group of friends enjoying drinks outside Dukes in Castlefield

Some parts of central London "seemed as if things had never been different", according to BBC journalist Winnie Agbonlahor.

Jill and Sean Connel, from Twickenham, had travelled into the capital to show their six-month-old son Charlie that "even though it's all very scary, it's OK and people are friendly".

Their train was "almost completely empty" with everyone wearing masks and being very respectful, Mrs Connel said.

"We expected it to be more crowded but everywhere we've been so far, including Buckingham Palace, has been quite quiet," she added.

Image caption Jill and Sean Connel travelled into central London with their six-month-old son Charlie

As the wedding ban was lifted, a trainee doctor who contracted Covid-19 became one of the first brides in England to say "I do".

Julia Payne married Henry Matter at St Mary Magdalene Church in Debenham, Suffolk.

She was working in A&E at Ipswich Hospital when she became unwell in March.

The ceremony was restricted to 30 people, but it was live-streamed for others to enjoy the celebrations.

Image caption The happy couple said they were looking forward to having a "massive party" next year

In Upware, Cambridgeshire, 38-year-old Tom Jones moored up on his river cruiser boat at the Five Miles From Anywhere pub.

It's the first time boat owners have been allowed to stay overnight on their boats, because they are classed as a second home.

Mr Jones said: "It's great to be able to support this fantastic local business, and the beer is a definitely a bonus.

"We are taking things slowly and trying to stay outside as much as possible."

Image caption Tom Jones enjoyed a pint on the riverside

In the Lake District, visitors said they were keen to get their fill of stunning views and fresh air as lockdown eased.

People arrived as early as 06:00 at Waterside House Campsite on the shores of Ullswater with some having travelled from London, Gloucestershire, Merseyside, Manchester and the North East.

Families pitched tents, hooked up their campervans and set up gazebos to protect them from the showers.

Nearby Pooley Bridge was busy and queues formed for the farm shop while other visitors enjoyed the sunshine in the beer gardens.

BBC Look North's Hannah Gray said things were "starting to get busy" in Leeds as the afternoon progressed.

"Some people were very dressed up and clearly intending to have a night of partying," she added.

Image caption Campers pitched up on the shores of Ullswater in the Lake District

BBC News Online picture editor Phil Coombes put together some before and after photos of clients at The Men's Grooming Company in Coventry.

Dom Nelson, 30, said: "I'm really pleased. He has done a great job and I'm off to a barbecue tonight if the weather holds off.

"I've been desperate for a cut and have been pre-booked since June - they just moved it back to the opening day. I've no worries coming along as there is lots of information about keeping safe."

Image caption Dom Nelson said he had been "desperate" for a haircut

Meanwhile in Leicester, the streets were deserted as the city remained at a standstill in the first localised lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The only sign of activity in the streets was around the city's open-air market, which remained open.

Dhansukh Rana, 79, was shopping for some fruit and vegetables at a stall with his wife.

He said: "I have to keep moving but it is sad they have left out Leicester when the rest of the UK is moving on."

Image caption Dhansukh Rana said many people in the city were suffering

Reporting by Jen Meierhans, Ben Tavener, Lauren Hirst, Winnie Agbonlahor and Hannah Gray