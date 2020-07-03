Image copyright Owen Humphreys Image caption Seals at Tynemouth Aquarium look on as divers carry out a spring clean

Many businesses across England are getting ready to throw open their doors as lockdown measures are relaxed.

From Saturday 4 July, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are allowed the reopen, and attractions such as Tynemouth Aquarium are also looking forward to welcoming customers.

Last week, the government confirmed museums, galleries, cinemas, hotels, libraries and zoos could also open.

Social distancing will be cut to 1m plus, and facemasks may be needed.

The Lionheart Fitness gym in Bedlington, Northumberland, has moved some equipment into the car park as indoor gyms are still not permitted.

The Melton Constable pub in Seaton Sluice in Northumberland opens next week, but is already getting the drinks in.

The Anchor pub in Nayland, Suffolk, has dining pods to keep patrons in their bubble.

The Brewery pub in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, is looking forward to punters sampling their work.

Stylist Caroline Peacock, 41, puts the final preparations in place at Toni & Guy in Newcastle.

Staff at the two Michelin star restaurant L'Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria, get ready for service to resume.

