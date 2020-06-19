Image copyright Google Image caption Air ambulances were sent to the site of the explosion in Erith

Three workers have been injured in an explosion at an oilseed processing plant.

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge" blast at the factory in Church Manorway, Erith, south-east London, at about 9:00 BST

A fire broke out afterwards, and about 40 firefighters remain at the scene.

ADM, which owns the oilseed plant, said three contractors working in an "adjacent silo" were being treated in hospital for injuries.

'Shook our building'

Neighbouring businesses have been evacuated while London Fire Brigade tackles the blaze.

James Wall, who works opposite, said he ran outside after "a huge explosion shook our building".

ADM said: "The safety and health of our colleagues and the community where we operate is our priority, the fire brigade is currently working onsite, and the plant was evacuated and shut down.

"At this point, we do not know the cause of the explosion."

The London Ambulance Service said an air ambulance trauma team was sent at about 9:15. Three people were treated and taken to hospital by ambulance, it said.