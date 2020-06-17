Image copyright @triggerleephotography Image caption Perranporth in Cornwall is among the beaches that will be staffed

The RNLI is to staff an extra 100 beaches with lifeguards.

The charity set out a "conservative" plan in May to patrol 70 beaches rather than its usual 240 after pausing its roll-out programme amid measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

It said it was "continuing to talk" to councils and beach owners about which sites would be patrolled.

In some situations, lifeguards will wear PPE similar to that worn by ambulance crews.

Image copyright Leon Bennett/RNLI Image caption Lifeguards like these at Constantine in Cornwall will wear PPE like ambulance crews in some situations

The charity can now "properly manage the risks associated with coronavirus", said chief executive Mark Dowie.

"The first few weeks having lifeguards back on beaches has helped us properly test the new ways of operating and reassured everyone that we can accelerate and expand our plans," he said.

The RNLI has lifeguards at 22 beaches in the South West and is rolling out more on Saturday, bringing the total to 34.

Details about which beaches are currently covered are on the charity's website.