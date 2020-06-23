Quiz quiz: How much do you know about quizzes?

Image copyright kotoffei

The boredom of lockdown and the urge to interact - no matter how remotely - over the past few months has led to a surge in online "pub" quizzes. Being right (and everybody knowing it) is a desire close to the heart of many a Brit, something that might have fed into this new national pastime.

But although you might be confident in naming the youngest Romanov or shouting out the contents of a Harvey Wallbanger*, how much do you know about the phenomenon itself?

Quiz yourself with our quiz quiz, all about quizzes.

*Alexei Nikolaevich, and vodka, Galliano and orange juice - as you undoubtedly knew.