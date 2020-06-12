Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Cyclist dies in crash with lorry on A33 in Southampton

  • 12 June 2020
A33 Terminus Terrace in Southampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash between a cyclist and a lorry happened on the A33 Terminus Terrace in Southampton

A cyclist has died in a crash involving a lorry.

The collision happened on the A33 Terminus Terrace in Southampton, Hampshire, at about 08:00 BST.

The cyclist, a 43-year-old man from Southampton, died at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added. No arrests have been made and officers are appealing for information.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites