Cyclist dies in crash with lorry on A33 in Southampton
- 12 June 2020
A cyclist has died in a crash involving a lorry.
The collision happened on the A33 Terminus Terrace in Southampton, Hampshire, at about 08:00 BST.
The cyclist, a 43-year-old man from Southampton, died at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added. No arrests have been made and officers are appealing for information.