Image copyright GMCS/LCR Image caption Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram will represent their respective cities from behind the decks

Two mayors will go head-to-head in a charity DJ battle in a bid to prove whose city has the best music.

Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram will take part in the challenge, representing Greater Manchester and Merseyside respectively.

The record-spinning contest will be shown on the United We Stream website on Sunday.

Proceeds will go towards community groups and other organisations affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

The mayors have already been taunting each other about their regions' respective musical heritage, with Mr Rotherham lauding Liverpool's global fame as the home of The Beatles.

The former Labour MP said his set would highlight the city as the "centre of the known musical universe".

However, Mr Burnham countered: "Let's face it, if we had excluded music from the 1960s there would be no contest."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Manchester band Oasis dominated the 1990s Britpop scene

The mayors will each play an hour's set, spinning classic tracks from the Merseybeat and Madchester eras, as well as more recent hits.

Former government minister Mr Burnham said he had also chosen to play Richard Ashcroft's America in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

People will be invited to vote for the winning city by leaving a comment while making a donation.

The United We Stream website has raised about £400,000 for organisations in Greater Manchester since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The DJ battle will be the platform's final fundraiser, with efforts focusing particularly on rebuilding the region's night-time economy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "We were just a band that made it very, very big," Beatles star John Lennon once said

Mr Burnham said: "Competition aside, music unites both city regions and the show promises to be an amazing celebration.

"We hope it will bring people together at a difficult time and raise funds for important causes at both ends of the M62."

Mr Rotherham said: "Let's face it, I could have chosen only 10 Beatles tracks and blown anything they have to offer out the water.

"But there will be just one Beatles track and lots of other great music. Let battle commence."

Madchester or Merseybeats?

From the Stone Roses and the Hacienda to the Beatles and The Lightning Seeds, Manchester and Liverpool are rich in musical heritage.

But which other artists from the two famous northern powerhouses have stood the test of time?

Image caption Joy Division are one of the most revered bands in British rock

Image caption Wirral's Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark perform Enola Gay on Top of the Pops

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lisa Stansfield grew up in Greater Manchester and broke through in the 1980s

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Atomic Kitten are another favourite from Merseyside

Image caption Fellow Liverpool band The Lightning Seeds produced hits including Marvellous, The Life of Riley and Three Lions

Image caption Who doesn't enjoy a sing-along with Guy Garvey from Manchester's Elbow?