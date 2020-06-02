Image copyright PA Media Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner has been nominated for the top job

A third police force in the UK is set to be run by women after Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner was nominated to become Sussex chief constable.

She will work alongside Katy Bourne, the Sussex police and crime commissioner (PCC), if the appointment is confirmed this month.

Both the Met Police and North Yorkshire force have women in the posts of chief constable and police commissioner.

Ms Shiner was previously an assistant chief constable for Kent Police.

The Met is run by Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and PCC Sophie Linden and North Yorkshire Police is run by Chief Constable Lisa Winward and PCC Julia Mulligan.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Shiner (right) will work alongside Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

At Sussex, a recruitment process began in March after current Chief Constable Giles York announced his retirement.

Ms Shiner, who has nearly 28 years' policing experience, said: "I feel very humbled and privileged to be given the opportunity to be the preferred candidate for the chief constable of Sussex.

"Sussex Police is a fantastic force and, subject to confirmation by the police and crime panel, I am committed to ensuring that we continue to provide the very best possible service to the public, through protecting our communities and making Sussex a hostile environment to criminals.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with the police and crime commissioner, colleagues and partners to provide the best policing to the community."

A confirmation hearing will take place on 26 June.