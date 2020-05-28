Image copyright HLNY CRC Image caption Humberside, Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire CRC said it had implemented a series of measures to improve the quality of its service

A probation company that supervises more than 5,500 offenders has been told for the second year running it needs to improve to ensure public safety.

The Humberside, Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) was inspected in January.

Inspectors found only a quarter of recommended home visits took place and said the service needed to do better to manage the risk of harm.

The CRC said it had put in measures to improve the quality of its service.

In its report, HM Inspectorate of Probation said the CRC needed to step up its domestic abuse and child safeguarding checks.

The service supervises low and medium risk offenders, with some in the process of leaving prison and others serving community sentences.

Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said: "It is disappointing that, despite the best efforts of leaders and staff, the CRC's overall rating has stayed the same."

'Excellent leadership team'

In the report, he said work to "keep others safe was not good enough, and improvements must be made to better identify, manage and review the risk of harm".

"At the time of the inspection, staffing levels were too low. Workloads, sickness rates and vacancies for frontline staff were too high," he said.

"In some cases, work was being allocated to individuals who felt they did not have the appropriate training and experience."

But inspectors noted "an excellent leadership team and motivated staff".

They also accepted staff training had improved since the last inspection but "the impact was yet to be seen in the inspected cases".

Jackie Green, director of operations at the CRC, said the organisation welcomed the report and had "developed a robust action plan" for improvements.

She said public protection was a priority and that management were "committed and motivated to reduce re-offending and improve the quality of service delivery".