Rory Milner
Rory Milner
Image caption
Rory Milner decided to merge the need for an overdue haircut and the want for a fun family activity in his picture in Chatham, Kent
Empty streets, home-made haircuts and a giant NHS thank you cut into a field.
These are among the 200 images that best reflect the nation's lockdown, according to Historic England.
More than 3,000 pictures were submitted by the public during a week-long appeal, with
the final selection being added to the Historic England archive.
Ten contemporary artists have also entered pictures into the archive as well as choosing favourites from the public submissions.
Historic England said the call-out was the first time the public had been asked to capture photographs for the archive since World War Two.
"The fascinating response to our Picturing Lockdown call-out sheds light on our collective and individual experiences of lockdown and provide a snapshot into this unusual time that will be accessible for future generations to see and learn from," Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions, said.
Francesca Brecciaroli
Francesca Brecciaroli
Image caption
The Joe Wicks exercise videos have been watched by millions during the lockdown including this pair from Beckenham in London
Coralie Datta
Coralie Datta
Image caption
With gyms closed, these three men had to innovate in this garden in Yorkshire
Alun Bull
Alun Bull
Image caption
Ann Bull and her Historic England photographer husband Alun have been keeping occupied at their home in Fulwood, Sheffield
Jody Cliffe
Jody Cliffe
Image caption
Keen climber Jody Cliffe has been "climbing the walls" at his home in Sheffield as he is unable to get out to the Peak District
Antonia Hinds
Antonia Hinds
Image caption
Antonia Hinds said her family have been getting "increasingly inventive" in using the garden of their home in Dulwich, south London
Emma Dullroy
Emma Dullroy
Image caption
This picture by Emma Dullroy was submitted by Angela Anderson as it shows people gathering in the street in Sunderland to show their respect for her sister Fiona Anderson, a nurse who died from Covid-19
Bella Milroy
Bella Milroy
Image caption
Artist Bella Milroy, who took this picture of a neighbour's funeral procession in Chesterfield, said society has had to reinvent rituals during the lockdown
Bill Ward
Bill Ward
Image caption
Bill Ward's picture of an empty playground in Bristol was hailed by artist Malaika Kegode as a "striking image"
Donna Duke-Llande
Donna Duke-Llande
Image caption
Donna Duke-Llande was due to get married in Crete but instead had to spend what would have been her wedding day at home in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire
Jamie Bellinger
Jamie Bellinger
Image caption
These friends found a way to drink champagne together in Bath
Laura Dally
Laura Dally
Image caption
This was Laura Dally's first meeting with her first grandchild in Liverpool, with the excited new grandmother saying: "I can only imagine what she feels or smells like"
Steven Murray
Steven Murray
Image caption
Steven Murray's picture of his fresh oranges being washed in Chesterfield "had a really powerful visual domestic presence of lockdown" and "will be a powerful and important addition to the archive" according to artist Bella Milroy
Mya Scott
Mya Scott
Image caption
Mya Scott's self-portrait of her "gentle and thoughtful" solitude in Southwark resonated with artist Polly Braden
Colin McPherson
Colin McPherson
Image caption
Workers at the Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, were pictured observing social distancing during their break by Colin McPherson
Alun Bull
Alun Bull
Image caption
Homemade haircuts were a common find across the country including in Fulwood in Sheffield
Anand Chhabra
Anand Chhabra
Image caption
Wolverhampton-based artist Anand Chhabra had to be come an amateur barber for his teenage children
Samantha Toolsie
Samantha Toolsie
Image caption
Samantha Toolsie was taken with the "meticulous pride" a cleaner at Leeds railway station was showing in her work, adding that normally the cleaner would be "overseen or barely noticeable" during the normal morning rush hour
Image copyright
Colin Waller/Polly Braden
Image caption
Whitby in Yorkshire and Threadneedle Street in London are normally busy with people but not when Colin Waller and Polly Braden visited each respectively
Shuvaseesh Das
Shuvaseesh Das
Image caption
Artist Roy Mehta said Shuvaseesh Das' picture of people clapping for the NHS in the London suburbs was a "powerful image"
Danny Burrows
Danny Burrows
Image caption
Danny Burrows took this picture of people applauding the NHS one Thursday night in Deal, Kent
Alla Bogdanovic
Alla Bogdanovic
Image caption
The nation has been keen to show its support to the NHS while staying home to ease the health service's burden as shown here in a near-empty Piccadilly Circus
Charles Gaisford
Charles Gaisford
Image caption
A farmer showed their support for the NHS by carving this message into fields close to the Hampshire village of East Meon
Michaela Strivens
Michaela Strivens
Image caption
Shoppers waiting to enter a supermarket in Wallington in London captured the eye of Michaela Strivens
