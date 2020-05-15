Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Golf is one of the sports the government has said can go ahead under new lockdown measure introduced on Wednesday

Pleasures such as sharing a picnic, hitting a golf ball or stepping out of your home more than once a day returned to England this week.

While people are being urged to "stay alert" and those vulnerable to Covid-19 are advised to remain in self-isolation, the easing of lockdown rules has allowed many loved ones to spend time together and for friends to meet.

And for others, returning to cherished past-times such as running with a friend or a few hours fishing has been a boost for their mental wellbeing.

'Very strange experience'

Image copyright Jack Abrey Image caption As well as a reunion, Jack and Kirsty's meet-up meant they could exchange Easter eggs at long last

Once the new measures were introduced, Jack Abrey, from Enfield, took the opportunity to have a socially-distanced picnic with his girlfriend, Kirsty, on Ealing Common.

The 23-year-old, who lives an hour away from Kirsty, said the couple had only seen each other via video calls since the lockdown began.

"The last time I saw her we didn't know we wouldn't be seeing each other again for a while," he said.

"It was strange, we both had to bring a separate picnic blanket, but it felt like we were getting closer to being able to see each other properly.

"It's not easy because we can't touch, that's still difficult," Mr Abrey added, "but it's definitely going to make [lockdown] easier, to see each other.

"It's made us value things like cooking and eating a dinner together. They're the things we miss the most."

'You miss your friends'

Image copyright Jo Williams Image caption Jo Williams said seeing a friend and running were both "good for the soul"

Jo Williams, from Harrogate, said the new measures had allowed her to meet her friend Becca for a socially-distanced run.

"You miss your friends during this time," the 45-year-old said. "You keep in touch through Zoom calls and Whatsapp, but to have that free and easy chat on a run is really nice."

Mrs Williams said she had some concerns over how busy places could get with the easing of restrictions, but added it was "great" to be able to meet people outside her household, like her mum.

"I think it's lifted people's spirits, it's good for people to connect with others. Even if you can't hug them, you can be with each other in person."

'Embracing the little things'

Image copyright Megan Smith Image caption Megan Holt said she was ecstatic with the new rules on "unlimited exercise"

Megan Holt, from Stockport, said she was now embracing "the little things" you could do after England was taken out of full lockdown.

Instead of a daily dog walk or a run, Ms Smith said she valued being able to do both.

"Even just saying 'you can have unlimited exercise' for someone who follows the rules, it just gives a bit of relief and eases the internal pressure."

Ms Holt, whose mother works for the NHS and contracted coronavirus, said the lockdown had been "quite stressful" at times, and the new measures were "a nicety".

She added for those with other stresses such a being furloughed, the "mental freedom" to go out more could be beneficial.

'Mental health suffering'

Image caption The angling association Del Shackleford is a member of has seen many return to rivers and lakes

As a non-contact activity, fishing was one of the sports allowed by the government and anglers were keen to cast off again.

Fisheries manager Del Shackleford, from Theale, said: "It's a passion for some people. Their whole life revolves around it."

The 52-year-old added the lockdown had seen many people become "pent-up" because there were not able to fish and some felt their "mental health was suffering".

Angler Gary Shoesmith, from Reading, said he had "really missed" the sport, and taking it back up was a chance to "get out in the open air again".

"You definitely feel safe - you're on your own, no-one is around you. The only time you ever see anybody is in the car park and they are well away from you."

'It's great to be back'

Image caption Angela and Claire Vaughan say golf lends itself well to social distancing

Over at Frinton Golf Club in Essex, many members have returned to the green for the first time.

The club has limited games to two players, who do not have to be from the same household.

They've also removed all flags from the holes and balls are more easily retrievable.

Angela Vaughan, 60, and her daughter Claire Vaughan, 19, were quick to dust off their clubs.

"It's great to be back, it stops the boredom," Claire said, "I thought we'd be a lot more rusty!"

"You're closer to other people when you visit the supermarket, which I've been doing for the past two months," Angela added.

Reporting by Rob England, Andrew Woodger and Sue Paz