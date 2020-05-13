Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Signs asking passengers to social distance are being ignored, drivers say

Bus drivers have spoken about concerns over their safety as lockdown measures ease and passenger numbers rise.

The Office for National Statistics said road transport drivers had "some of the highest rates of death" involving coronavirus of any working group.

Eighteen London transport staff, including 12 bus workers, have died after contracting Covid-19.

People in England are being encouraged to return to work if they cannot work at home, but avoid public transport.

'Passengers can't socially distance'

Image copyright Jeffrey Reiling Image caption Jeffrey Reiling is worried gloves and hand sanitiser will not be enough to protect him

Jeffrey Reiling, a bus driver from Consett in County Durham, said it could be "chaos" as more people start using public transport.

"People being advised to wear masks isn't going to do it," he said. "People need to be told you need to wear masks otherwise the virus will spread.

"On my buses, passengers can't socially distance from the driver because they need to get on the bus and get a ticket, that's where the entrance is.

"I've been told by my company that I can't refuse people travelling. It makes social distancing very difficult.

"We are very concerned with our safety."

'I can't afford to go off sick'

Ted, not his real name, who drives buses in Greater Manchester, said services had been "getting busier" over the past two weeks.

He said: "I've got a bottle of hand sanitiser, the vent holes and assault screen have been covered up. But apart from that, that's it.

"I feel lucky that I have a job but I also feel quite scared. I put in to be furloughed but I was refused. I can't afford to go off sick."

Although his bus has signs warning people to socially distance, Ted says they are largely ignored.

"The sign tells people to stay seated until the bus stops but they press the bell and walk up to the cab and are stood right beside me," he said.

"They get really angry when I tell them they are encroaching my space."

'Potential job losses'

Image copyright Trevor Tubb Image caption Trevor Tubb said he wanted clarity on how the government was going to support bus companies

Trevor Tubb, from Aylesbury, Bucks, who drives buses outside of London, said he was concerned over potential job cuts.

Mr Tubb said the drop in passenger numbers could make many services not financially viable in the short-term.

"A double decker bus can carry up to anywhere from 80/90 passengers, but based on the social distance measures... to carry the same amount a bus company would be required to have six times the amount of buses for just one journey."

Mr Tubb said without government support, he was concerned "job cuts would be made".

'Drivers are worried'

Image copyright Johnie MeHarry Image caption Johnie MeHarry said overcrowding was already happening on many London bus routes

London bus driver Johnie MeHarry is a senior shop steward for his branch of the Unite union.

"Drivers are worried it's going to be overcrowded," the father-of-two, 39, said. "It's already happening on a lot of routes.

"The more people there is on the bus, the more risk there is of contamination.

"What we are calling for is a fully-sealed-off cab."

Mr MeHarry said central London routes had been quiet during the lockdown, though he expects that to change over the coming weeks.

The government has published separate guidance for passengers and operators of public transport.

However, it has also recommended people look at using other ways to get around, such as cycling, walking or driving.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The prime minister has been clear that people should only go to work if they cannot work from home, and should avoid public transport if possible.

"We are working with local authorities and transport operators, including TfL, to reduce pressure on the public transport network so passengers have space to maintain social distancing where possible."