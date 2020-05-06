Image copyright RNLI/Charlotte Cranny-Evans Image caption Beaches would be chosen based on "risk and popularity" said the RNLI

Lifeguard patrols will be back at about 70 beaches this summer rather than the usual 240, the RNLI has said.

The roll-out of lifeguarding was paused in March amid government measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

The move back to the beaches had been prompted by "anticipated changes to the lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks and months", the RNLI said.

"Beaches will be chosen based on risk and popularity," it added.

Chief executive Mark Dowie said getting the service running would "take time" and the RNLI would "also make sure that conditions are safe for our lifeguards to provide an effective service".

"Despite these challenges, and given enough notice of lockdown lifting, we're hoping to put lifeguard patrols on around 70 beaches across the UK and Channel Islands," he said.

"We may have a more agile service that can adapt to changing circumstances," he added.

The RNLI said it would work with landowners and local authorities on beaches it could not cover, to deliver water safety advice.