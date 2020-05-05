Image copyright @Ephemeracity Image caption People are leaving painting pebbles to say thank you to the NHS and other key workers

As summer approaches, England's beaches are looking very different places to the ones we are used to.

The deckchairs, buckets and spades have gone, while dogs - usually banned on tourist beaches at peak times - have been allowed by some councils to stay.

Some spots have become a place where only locals can exercise while others are seeing some unusual wildlife.

And few people have been stopping, except perhaps to contribute to artworks made in the pebbles and sand.

In Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, dogs would usually be banned on the beaches from 1 May to 1 September but this year, to help with social distancing measures, the restrictions have been temporarily eased.

Beaches in Morcambe in Lancashire and Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, as well as Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea in Lincolnshire, are among others to have their seasonal dog bans lifted or relaxed.

North Somerset councillor Mike Bell said opposing views on dog restrictions made it a "Marmite issue" but added: "We feel it's appropriate to enable everyone to use the spaces available to conduct their daily exercise."

Image copyright Owen Humphreys / PA Media Image caption Whitley Bay in North Tyneside has been taken over by pebble stacks

In North Tyneside, locals have been building pebble stacks on the beach at Whitley Bay, creating a huge, evolving art installation.

Photographer Owen Humphries said: "The pebble stacks keep growing as people add them on their daily exercise where hundreds, if not a thousand, have been built."

Image copyright Imogen Rayner Image caption Dorset Wildlife Trust said the grey seal had hauled itself onto the normally busy beach

Image copyright Imogen Rayner Image caption The seal made the most of the deserted beach on the Hampshire-Dorset border

In Highcliffe, Dorset, a grey seal was seen on the normally busy beach below Hoburn Naish Holiday Park, which has been temporarily closed.

Imogen Rayner, who photographed the seal, said: "It was a very special moment in these odd times."

Image copyright Astrality Marine Image caption The tribute on Torquay beach was signed by the Torquay Sand Man

Image copyright Porthcawl RNLI Image caption Art has appeared in Sandy Bay - known locally as Coney Beach - in Porthcawl

Elsewhere, artwork has been appearing on beaches, much of it dedicated to the NHS.

The Torquay Sand Man, known for creating elaborate sand art in the Devon resort, created a huge motif on the beach.

Sand art tributes have also appeared in Blackpool, Bournemouth, Porthcawl in Cornwall and Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland.

Avon Beach, in Dorset, has become the site of a growing collection of painted pebbles dedicated to key workers.

The stones have been appearing on a piece of driftwood alongside the promenade near Mudeford.