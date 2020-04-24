Andre Bent death: Six jailed over nightclub brawl
A group of men have been jailed for violent disorder after a brawl outside a Kent nightclub that left a man dead.
Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, stabbed Andre Bent to death outside Gallery nightclub in Maidstone last August. He can be named after restrictions were lifted.
Six others were sentenced on Friday for their part in what the judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, described as a "chaotic, fast-moving and dangerous" brawl.
They appeared by remote link at Reading Crown Court.
Ofogeli, of Hornsey, London, who used a machete to kill Mr Bent and was convicted of murder at Maidstone Crown Court in March, is still to be sentenced.
The court heard violent scenes erupted after rapper MoStack performed at the club on 25 August.
People leaving the club were seen on CCTV punching, kicking and hitting each other, and victims were targeted and kicked while on the ground.
"The level of violence and the number of people involved was extremely frightening for those who were present," the judge told the six defendants, who admitted violent disorder at an earlier hearing.
"Worse still, one of your number, Vasilios Ofogeli, armed himself with a large knife and murdered one man, attempted to murder two others and wounded yet another with intent to cause him serious bodily harm," she said.
She said the defendants had taken part in "widespread and large-scale acts of violence".
- Ryan Lowe-White, 22, of Hornsey, was jailed for 20 months.
- Rheo Lawrence, 29, of Watford, was jailed for 23 months.
- Yusuf Aweys, 20, of New Southgate, north London, was detained for 23 months in a young offenders' institution
- Nathaniel Small, 22, of Hornsey, was jailed for two years.
- Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Hornsey, was jailed for 26 months including 22 months for violent disorder and four months for possession of an offensive weapon in a separate incident in December 2018.
- Mohamed Gelani, 24, of Hornsey, was jailed for 21 months.