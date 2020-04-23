Image copyright Google Image caption Armed officers stopped the car in the Beech Street area of Tingley, West Yorkshire

A handgun and ammunition were seized when armed police stopped a car in the middle of a residential street.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers arrested three men inside the vehicle in the Beech Street area of Tingley, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday.

A fourth man was also arrested in a raid in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The agency said the arrests were part of an investigation into the supply of firearms to criminal gangs in the north of England.

The men remain in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of firearms.

