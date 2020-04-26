Image copyright Ann-Marie Gregory Image caption Steve Gregory is living in the village away from his daughter Cora and wife Ann-Marie

Electricity workers are living in a mini village to ensure power keeps reaching homes and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 18 National Grid employees have been living in pods on the site in the Midlands since the Easter weekend.

Staying there helps minimise the risk of them falling ill, the company said.

Among the workers is Steve Gregory, who will miss his wedding anniversary while he works to keep the electricity flowing.

Andy Eagle, a shift manager for National Grid's transmission network team, said: "It's a big sacrifice in terms of being away from our loved ones and families but it's one we're all willing to make to ensure we can help keep the lights on for the country."

Image copyright National Grid Image caption The workers have their own bedrooms and some communal social areas

The workers have individual sleeping pods with wi-fi, a shower and desk, and access to a TV room and gym, while still abiding by the 2m distancing rule.

Their meals are also provided in the mini village.

Different teams working in the control centres are being kept separate to reduce the risk of people becoming unwell, National Grid said.

Sara Habib, head of workplace services, said: "Our control rooms are the beating heart of our networks, so we've been working hard to ensure our teams have everything they need to get the job done, and that they and their loved ones are kept safe."

Image copyright National Grid Image caption The mini village has been set up for workers on one of the National Grid sites

Mr Gregory's wife Ann-Marie, from Kings Norton in Birmingham, said being apart from her husband had been "tough".

"My daughter is 16 and really missing her dad. We have had lots of upheaval and don't know what will happen with her GCSE exams," she said

"We are able to FaceTime him but it is nowhere near the same as having him coming home.

"I wanted to highlight that it is not just the key workers in the NHS, they are keeping the lights on and nobody knows anything about it."

