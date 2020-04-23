Image copyright Getty Images Image caption French street artist Zabou painted artist BK Foxx wearing her graffiti mask on a wall in East London

Spectacular street art has sprung up all over England to thank NHS workers for their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists up and down the country have used their talents to make a big show of their gratitude, with some creations spanning huge walls.

Sculptor Jamie Wardley created a 100-metre long tribute in a Yorkshire field, while welder Pete Henson made a 1.8m (6ft) statue of a nurse in Exmoor.

Mural artist Rachel List has been prolific in Pontefract. She said: "I think people just want to show their appreciation for the NHS and hopefully, I have, in some small way allowed that message to travel."

Here's a look at some of the stunning tributes to the NHS staff.

Image copyright Nathan Bowen Image caption Nathan Bowen created this street art in Shoreditch, London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Four-year-olds George and Imaani pose next to a mural by Rachel List in Pontefract

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Street art in Pontefract has a superhero theme

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A dog walker stops to look at another of Rachel List's tributes to NHS workers in Pontefract

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Graffiti on the shutters of a closed pizza restaurant in Liverpool

Image copyright Exmoor Welding Image caption Welder Pete Henson put an 1.8m tall statue in an unauthorised spot near Wheddon Cross, Exmoor

Image copyright @ClaireArtLady Image caption Artist Claire Flynn from Coventry is creating a new chalk mural each week

Image copyright Sand in Your Eye Image caption Jamie Wardley painted a 100-metre long tribute to the NHS in a field in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A mural celebrating NHS workers by artist Lionel Stanhope at Hilly Fields, South London

Image copyright @fokawolf Image caption Artist Foka Wolf painted this heart on the Custard Factory in Birmingham

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A message of thanks on the "Give Peas a Chance Bridge" over the M25 motorway, west of London

Image copyright Davina Dickson Image caption Art student Davina Dickson, 18, spent eight hours painting The Star pub in Penkridge, Staffordshire

Image copyright Drew Allan Image caption Drew Allan painted this mural on his window in Redcar

Image copyright John O'Gaunt Golf Club Image caption Green staff at John O'Gaunt Golf Club in Bedfordshire created this message

