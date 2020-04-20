Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The family were stopped on the M4 near Reading

A family making a 300-mile round trip to visit a relative have been stopped by police.

Officers, who were enforcing the coronavirus lockdown rules, halted their vehicle on the M4 near Reading on Monday.

The family admitted they were trying to travel from their home in London to visit another family member in the Bristol area.

Thames Valley Police said they were fined and sent back home.