Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jos Buttler scored 59 runs, and another seven in the super over, before running out New Zealand's Martin Guptill to win the World Cup at Lord's

A shirt worn by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler in last summer's World Cup final victory has raised more than £65,000 for two London hospitals.

Buttler was wearing it when he sealed a historic World Cup final victory for England against New Zealand in July.

He put the shirt on eBay last week to raise money for two specialist centres dealing with the coronavirus response.

The unwashed jersey, signed by all of England World Cup squad, attracted 82 bids and sold for £65,100.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Wedmore, Somerset, said he had been "blown away by the show of support" and the "quite incredible bids".

"It's not been washed - it's certainly authentic and smells like a mixture of sweat and champagne," the Lancashire and England star said.

"It was obviously the most special time of my career and means so much but it's great that now it can mean more and go to people who are in urgent need."

The former Somerset player said the money raised would make a "huge difference" to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals, two specialist heart and lung centres.

Buttler broke the stumps to run out Martin Guptill and seal a super-over win over New Zealand as England won the men's World Cup for the first time.