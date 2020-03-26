Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption The Isle of Wight Festival will no longer be taking place this year

The Isle of Wight and Download have become the latest music festivals to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Duran Duran and Lionel Richie were due to appear alongside Supergrass and Kaiser Chiefs at Seaclose Park, Newport on the Isle of Wight.

At Download, Kiss, Iron Maiden and System of a Down were the headliners due at Donnington Park.

Both festivals had been set to take place in mid-June.

Organisers of both events are looking to give those who have already bought tickets refunds or the option to carry their tickets forward to next year's event.

'Sensible choice'

For the Isle of Wight, fans who had already bought ferry of hovercraft travel were being advised to contact Red Funnel, Wightlink or Hovertravel direct.

"We appreciate your patience whilst we've been working through this unprecedented situation.

"We'll be back stronger than ever in 2021 and we hope to see you all again next year", organisers said in a statement.

Isle of Wight's council leader, Dave Stewart, said: "I understand the disappointment this will bring to many people and the impact on businesses both on the Island and beyond.

"I appreciate how hard it will have been to have made this decision, and I want to thank the festival organisers for making the sensible choice."

On the festival website, a statement from the Download organisers said: "This decision hasn't been taken lightly and we're beyond disappointed. We extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you - we really did try to make this work.

"Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We'll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can't wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.

The decision to axe the festivals comes after similar moves were taken for the Glastonbury Festival, which was scheduled for the end of June.

