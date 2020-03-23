Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire is one of 10 sites shutting to visitors to curb the spread of coronavirus

Severn Trent will close its visitor sites to prevent the spread of coronavirus after a "very busy weekend".

The water firm operates 10 sites in the Midlands and said it was "sensible" to close attractions given the government's social distancing advice.

It comes after residents complained of visitors flocking to Matlock Bath.

A spokesman said the wellbeing and safety of visitors, residents and their staff was the "most important thing".

Visitor site experience lead Dominic Robinson said it "wasn't an easy decision but it's absolutely the right decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus".

The closures will be in place for the "foreseeable future" and activities, like watersports, will be cancelled.

The affected sites are:

• Carsington Water in Derbyshire

• Draycote Water in Warwickshire

• Foremark in Derbyshire

• Shustoke in Birmingham

• Staunton Harold in Derbyshire

• Thornton in Leicestershire

• Tittesworth in Staffordshire

• Trimpley in Worcestershire

• Upper Derwent Valley - Derwent, Howden and Ladybower in Derbyshire

•Linacre in Derbyshire.

Severn Trent's decision comes after members of the public were criticised for heading to the coast, holiday destinations, and popular visitor sites over the weekend.

The Peak District National Park said it experienced "extremely high numbers of visitors" and told visitors if travelling to the park "is not absolutely necessary, please consider alternative green spaces closer to home".

In Sussex, West Wittering beach was shut on Sunday evening after "thousands" of people turned up.

And Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has called for caravan sites and arcades in Skegness to shut, after the beach resort saw "hundreds of thousands of visitors" over the weekend.

