A man in his 60s has died in East Yorkshire after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said he was being treated in Castle Hill Hospital and had underlying health conditions.

The trust's chief executive Chris Long said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult and distressing time."

Cases across Yorkshire rose to 170 on Saturday, NHS England said.

The largest rise was in Sheffield where the number of patients with Covid-19 increased from 48 to 61.

So far, five people in Yorkshire and Humber have died of the disease.