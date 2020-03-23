Image copyright Family handout Image caption Waseem Ramzan, 36, was one of the men killed after the robbery

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to burgle following a double murder.

Lewis Graver, 21, and Said Ammaid, 23, are due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court later.

Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, were shot with a crossbow in the aftermath of a cannabis factory robbery on 20 February in Brierley Hill, Dudley.

Two men have previously been charged with two counts of murder.

Two further men were charged earlier this month with conspiracy to burgle, West Midlands Police said.

