Image copyright Lizzie Massey Image caption Not everybody who left or retired from the NHS is elderly, said Ms Caulfield

An MP is to return to nursing to help the NHS tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Maria Caulfield made the pledge after the government called on retired health professionals to offer support.

The Conservative MP previously worked at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, the Princess Royal Hospital, and the Royal Marsden.

Ms Caulfield, who represents Lewes in Sussex has called on others with healthcare experience to offer help.

The MP has continued to do occasional shift work as a nurse after she was elected in 2015.

Her announcement came after the government said letters are being sent to more than 65,000 retired medics in England and Wales asking them to return to the NHS.

Ms Caulfield said: "I'm still fully trained, still got my uniform, so there's absolutely no reason why I couldn't go back to help at this time.

"I know it can be daunting for others who have been out of healthcare for a year, 18 months, two years. So the health secretary has said whatever support they need will be given to them."

Ms Caulfield said there were "a variety of settings" where former health care workers could offer their support.

She also said that not every nurse and doctor who left the NHS was over 70 and in the vulnerable age group.

"There's lots of doctors and nurses who left or took early retirement... for a variety of reasons, childcare issues, or they'd had enough," she said.

"It's hard work in the NHS.

"If you think you've got anything at all you could offer and you just need a little bit of health and support to get back into it, please get in contact."

Do you work in healthcare? Or have you recently retired? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: