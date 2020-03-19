Some hospitals across the south of England are restricting visitors as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

Some, like Royal Berkshire Hospital, are allowing one visitor per patient while others, like Southampton General Hospital, will only allow visiting if permitted by the nurse-in-charge.

The advice differs between hospitals and wards so visitors should check specific rules before they go.

In many cases children are not allowed to visit.

How are our hospitals affected?

Hampshire:

Image copyright Andrew Smith

Berkshire

Royal Berkshire Hospital is permitting one visitor per patient, unless the patient is receiving end-of-life care. The visitor must be an immediate family member or a carer.

Frimley Park, Heatherwood and Wexham Park hospitals are encouraging remote means of contact such as phone calls, and will only allow immediate family members or carers as visitors.

Dorset

Visitors to Poole General Hospital and Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals will be required to wear personal protective equipment, which will be provided on arrival.

Dorset County Hospital will be restricting visiting times to one hour between 15:00 and 20:00 GMT, and limiting visitors to one per patient, apart from on children's and neonatal wards where two adult visitors per patient will be permitted.

Image copyright Mark Pilbeam

Isle of Wight:

St Mary's Hospital is limiting people to only essential visiting which has been arranged with the ward manager.

Oxfordshire: