Image copyright NurPhoto/Getty Image caption Passengers face disruption due to train cancellations

Train operators will be running reduced timetables across several routes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northern said services would be affected by cancellations, while TransPennine Express said it would be operating a limited service.

The alterations are down to a decrease in travel and an increase in staffing absence caused by the virus.

Avanti West Coast is currently still running a full timetable but urged passengers to check before travelling.

Rail services in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cumbria and Tyne and Wear will be affected, Northern has confirmed.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused but said the cancellations were due to increased staff absence.

TransPennine Express has also confirmed cancellations as "a number of our personnel have been unable to attend work".

"It is anticipated that an increasing number of our services may be altered, delayed or cancelled for all or part of their journey as more of our colleagues are affected," the spokesperson said.

Services travelling through Greater Manchester, Yorkshire, Lancashire and Cumbria have been affected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said the government will not rule out imposing travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Confirmed cases in the UK rose to 2,626 on Wednesday, from 1,950 on Tuesday.