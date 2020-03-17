Image copyright Google Image caption Center Parcs said a former guest and member of staff who tested positive for coronavirus are no longer at the site and are in isolation

Center Parcs has announced it is temporarily closing all its UK sites from Friday following government advice over the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday it was confirmed a former guest and a member of staff at its village in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, had tested positive.

Both have left the venue and are in isolation.

The holiday company said its sites will be closed until 16 April and all guests due to stay are being informed.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff is our absolute priority and we feel that this decision supports government recommendations," it said in a statement.

All visitors with upcoming stays booked will be eligible for a full refund or a free rebooking, the company has confirmed.

As well as its Nottinghamshire site, Center Parcs runs holiday villages in Bedfordshire, Cumbria, Suffolk and Wiltshire.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.