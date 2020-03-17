Image caption The shows were originally scheduled for May and June

Agricultural shows across the south west have been postponed due to the "increased threat" of coronavirus.

In a joint statement, the Devon County Show, Royal Cornwall Show and Royal Bath and West Show said the move was the "most responsible action".

It was an "extremely difficult decision to make" but public health was the "absolute priority", they added.

The shows were scheduled for May and June but are now due between the end of July and start of September.

The decision was made in light of the government advice about limiting the spread of the virus.

"We understand the importance the Royal Cornwall Show has to both local businesses and the regional economy, and with the current financial climate, we feel that it is hugely important to try to ensure that the show still goes ahead this year," said Chris Riddle, from the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

"The whole team are highly disappointed that we have to postpone."

The three shows attract a total of about 350,000 visitors, and feature hundreds of competitive animal classes as well as wildlife, food and drink exhibitions.

The Royal Bath and West Show will now take place from 31 July until 2 August, while the Devon County Show will run from 28 until 30 August.

The Royal Cornwall Show is now scheduled for 10 to 12 September.