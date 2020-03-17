Image copyright BF Image caption Brittany Ferries said freight services would continue

Brittany Ferries is to suspend all passenger services as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which had already halted some crossings, said the last passenger sailing would leave Santander in Spain on Saturday, bound for Portsmouth.

Passengers will be asked to remain in their cabins over the coming days and bring their own food, as there will be none available on board.

The services are suspended until at least 23 March.

Freight ferries will continue to operate between the continent, and Portsmouth and Rosslare.

The French firm said passengers should only travel if their journeys were "essential".

It said the company was in "good financial health" and had no plans for job losses among its 2,500-strong workforce, which includes 300 staff in the UK.

A spokesman said: "Some staff will work from home, others may need to take annual leave."

Previously the firm said it regretted the disruption and would resume normal services as soon as the situation allowed.

Final passenger sailings

Portsmouth-St Malo: 20:30 Tuesday (from St Malo)

Portsmouth-Caen: 14:45 Thursday (from Portsmouth)

Portsmouth-Le Havre: already suspended

Poole-Cherbourg: already suspended

Plymouth-Roscoff: 15:00 Wednesday (from Roscoff)

Portsmouth-Bilbao: 17:15 Wednesday (from Bilbao)

Portsmouth-Santander: 20:30 Saturday (from Santander)