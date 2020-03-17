Image caption The Wolverhampton hub shut last week

Drive-through coronavirus testing facilities in Shropshire and Wolverhampton have been closed.

A centre had opened in Shrewsbury and another was planned for Telford but the county's NHS trust said it was pausing the service after government advice.

The testing hub in Wolverhampton shut last week, but can be opened up again when required, the authority said.

The new directives focus on in-hospital testing and Public Health England said those most at risk will be prioritised.

There have been 55 deaths in the UK and more than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus - but the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.

Most of those who have died in the UK have been people over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.

In a briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was approaching "the fast growth part of the upward curve" in the number of cases.

Image caption More than 1,500 people have tested positive in the UK for the virus

Who will be tested for coronavirus?

Public Health England said testing will be prioritised for those "most at risk of severe illness" from the virus, including those in hospital care for pneumonia or acute respiratory illness".

"People who are in the community with a fever or cough do not usually need testing," the organisation said.

Tests will "primarily" be given to:

All patients in critical care for pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or flu-like illness

All other patients requiring admission to hospital for pneumonia, ARDS or flu-like illness

Where an outbreak has occurred in a residential or care setting, for example long-term care facility or prisons

