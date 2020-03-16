Image copyright BF Image caption Sailings from Plymouth and Portsmouth are affected by the cancellations

Brittany Ferries has cancelled more services between the UK and France as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which had already halted some crossings including those on its cruise-ferry Pont-Aven, said three more services would be suspended.

The affected routes are Cherbourg to Poole, St Malo to Portsmouth and Roscoff to Plymouth.

The firm said ships serving routes between Spain and the UK would continue but only to bring passengers home.

Brittany said the Barfleur's last sailing from Cherbourg to Poole until at least 23 March would leave at 21:45 GMT.

Crossings from St Malo to Portsmouth on the Bretagne will also be suspended until at least 24 March, with the last service departing on Tuesday at 20:30.

The Amorique's last sailing from Roscoff to Plymouth until at least 26 March will leave on Wednesday at 15:00.

Sailings between Portsmouth and Caen on the Mont St Michel and the Normandie will continue as normal.

Freight will continue to be carried on services between the UK and Spain.

France-Ireland routes are also affected.

The company said it was contacting customers.

A spokesman said: "Brittany Ferries very much regrets the effect that this ongoing disruption will have on customers. Directors will continue to monitor the situation with a view to resuming normal service as soon as the situation allows."

Brittany previously said crossings between Portsmouth and Le Havre, and Plymouth to Santander, would stop temporarily, along with several routes between Ireland, France and Spain.

The company said the virus had forced it to "consolidate" its services while responding to "government advice".