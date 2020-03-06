Eastern Airways takes over three Flybe routes

Image copyright Eastern Airways Image caption Eastern Airways operated routes under a franchise with Flybe

Another airline has announced plans to take over routes formerly operated by collapsed airline Flybe.

Eastern Airways is to take over Flybe's Aberdeen-Birmingham, Southampton-Manchester and Southampton-Newcastle services from next week.

It will also sell its own tickets for routes it previously operated under a franchise with Flybe.

It follows news from Loganair that it will take on 16 former Flybe routes and Aurigny, which will take over two.

Eastern said it would continue to operate its scheduled routes independently following the collapse of its franchise partner on Thursday.

It said tickets for the three new routes would go on sale immediately.

Image caption An empty check-in desk at Southampton Airport

Managing director Tony Burgess said: "As a former franchise partner of Flybe, this will not impact on any flights and routes operated by Eastern Airways.

"Revised booking facilities on Eastern Airways services will be advised on EasternAirways.com, which includes the quick recovery on Aberdeen-Birmingham, Southampton-Manchester and Southampton-Newcastle routes.

"Eastern Airways remains fully committed to providing regional connectivity with business links to capital cities and industrial centres."

'Regional connectivity'

Scottish airline Loganair said it would be taking over 16 routes, including three from Southampton and three from Flybe's former base at Exeter to Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Southampton airport managing director Neil Garwood said: "We welcome the recent announcement from both Eastern Airways and Loganair to backfill routes that were previously operated by Flybe.

"The airport continues to work very hard to ensure that more slots will be taken over by other airlines, in turn safeguarding the future of Southampton Airport and regional connectivity for the UK."

Mr Garwood also hinted in a tweet that more carriers were expected to step in following Flybe's collapse.